Texoma couple makes record breaking school donation

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - A Honey Grove woman and her husband have made a record donation to Texas A&M Commerce.

Sandra Lyday Fernandes and her husband Gary Fernandes, donated one million dollars to a fund that would help first generation students from rural Northeast Texas.

The program will grant students five thousand dollars per year for up to four years.

Students can apply in January for the 2022- 2023 academic year.

The gift marks the first one million dollar commitment from a living donor that is not entirely posthumous.

