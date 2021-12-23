Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Texoma couple makes record breaking school donation

Sandra Lyday Fernandes and her husband Gary Fernandes, donated one million dollars to a fund...
Sandra Lyday Fernandes and her husband Gary Fernandes, donated one million dollars to a fund that would help first generation students from rural Northeast Texas.(KXII)
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - A Honey Grove woman and her husband have made a record donation to Texas A&M Commerce.

Sandra Lyday Fernandes and her husband Gary Fernandes, donated one million dollars to a fund that would help first generation students from rural Northeast Texas.

The program will grant students five thousand dollars per year for up to four years.

Students can apply in January for the 2022- 2023 academic year.

The gift marks the first one million dollar commitment from a living donor that is not entirely posthumous.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyana Murray
Woman killed, two seriously injured in Sherman wreck
The sheriff’s office said Michael De Alejandro identified himself as Michael Hernandez,...
Denison attempted murder suspect arrested in Pottsboro after months long search
The petition to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office will have its day in court.
Hearing scheduled for petition to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office
A pregnant woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash outside Kingston Wednesday afternoon.
Pregnant woman dies in Marshall Co. crash
Just days before Christmas, the Hessels said they have one holiday wish: a roof over their heads.
Ector family loses everything in Monday morning house fire

Latest News

Ardmore police laid Christmas wreaths on the headstones of their fallen officers on Saturday.
Ardmore police remember fallen officers during Christmas
Railroads have always been an essential part of transportation, but for growing small towns in...
Oklahoma seeking the public’s help in identifying railways that need improvement
According to a document signed by Brett Smith, he asked for another attorney to fill in because...
Grayson County District Attorney recuses himself from petition to remove County Judge from office
Miles Bench
Oklahoma appellate court rejects death row inmate’s appeal