“Wonky” Weekend Weather: Wind and Warmth

A tightening gradient between high pressure to our east and low pressure to our west makes for a continuing period of unwelcome wind across Texoma. We’ll have gusts throughout the night in the 25 to 35 mph range, they will run about the same on Christmas Eve. This is very bad news for our fire situation as warm temperatures and high winds will spread any fires quickly. Please avoid burning anything outside, or welding, chain dragging, etc.

Temperatures may hit record levels on Christmas Eve, the existing record is 77 degrees, and I’m forecasting a high for Dec. 24th around 80. The air cools slightly on Christmas Day, but the big story for Dec 25th is much LESS wind! Yay! However, it doesn’t last long with winds by Sunday afternoon back to around 35 mph.

It looks like a cold front the middle of next week brings our first hopes for rain, and it looks pretty low-rent at just 20%.

Here’s the seven day:

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, record warmth, very windy

Christmas Day: Sunny, a lot less wind

Sunday: Mostly sunny, record warmth, very windy

Monday: Partly cloudy

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and windy

Wednesday: 20% Rain

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.