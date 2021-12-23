Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

“Wonky” Weekend Weather: Wind and Warmth

Record high temperatures and strong winds making it a less than ideal Christmas Eve!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A tightening gradient between high pressure to our east and low pressure to our west makes for a continuing period of unwelcome wind across Texoma. We’ll have gusts throughout the night in the 25 to 35 mph range, they will run about the same on Christmas Eve. This is very bad news for our fire situation as warm temperatures and high winds will spread any fires quickly. Please avoid burning anything outside, or welding, chain dragging, etc.

Temperatures may hit record levels on Christmas Eve, the existing record is 77 degrees, and I’m forecasting a high for Dec. 24th around 80. The air cools slightly on Christmas Day, but the big story for Dec 25th is much LESS wind! Yay! However, it doesn’t last long with winds by Sunday afternoon back to around 35 mph.

It looks like a cold front the middle of next week brings our first hopes for rain, and it looks pretty low-rent at just 20%.

Here’s the seven day:

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, record warmth, very windy

Christmas Day:  Sunny, a lot less wind

Sunday: Mostly sunny, record warmth, very windy

Monday: Partly cloudy

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and windy

Wednesday: 20% Rain

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyana Murray
Woman killed, two seriously injured in Sherman wreck
A pregnant woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash outside Kingston Wednesday afternoon.
Pregnant woman dies in Marshall Co. crash
According to a document signed by Brett Smith, he asked for another attorney to fill in because...
Grayson County District Attorney recuses himself from petition to remove County Judge from office
Kingston man gets life without parole in slaying of wife, stepchildren
Man arrested and charged with conspiracy to obtain property by trick or deception.
Man arrested, suspected of being a con man

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail