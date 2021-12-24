Ardmore police say to stay off the road after drinking

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Between Thanksgiving and New Years, 1,200 people will be killed in accidents caused by drunk drivers, according to the CDC.

Ardmore police captain Claude Henry said if you drink and drive this Christmas, you might find yourself in this guy’s shoes-getting pulled over, suspected of drunk driving.

“This was a pretty obvious concern, whenever somebody is driving without a tire and it comes that the results of the breath-alcohol test is twice the legal limit of the state” Henry said. “So just those decision making skills are not the same whenever you’re under the influence of drugs of alcohol.”

Ardmore police made this arrest early Wednesday morning when an officer spotted sparks coming from his car, and noticed he was driving without a rear tire and with a flat front tire.

“He was placed under arrest,” Henry said. “And he was transported to the Carter County Jail where he was administered a breath alcohol test. That test result yielded a .19 breath alcohol concentration.”

The legal limit in Oklahoma and Texas is .08.

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, nearly 40% of highway deaths on Christmas involve alcohol.

That means if you’re driving home from a family get-together, you should be on the look out for other drivers who may not be sober.

Henry said there are a couple things you can do if you suspect another driver has been drinking.

“We hope that they would safely call the police department and report that person,” Henry said. “And be able to give their location and a description of the vehicle and which way they’re traveling. Depending on what’s going on, if they’re just driving really slow and they’re really not a threat, you would just try to evade them or stay away from them. Obviously if there’s someone driving that’s reckless, you’re gonna want to pull over to the side and stop and them pass.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.