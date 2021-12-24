Couple says ‘I do’ at Gainesville Whataburger

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A couple in Gainesville stopped at a local Whataburger this week to order up a burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and a side of matrimony.

“It was our first date, so we needed something quick to get married at, and this was perfect,” said Krissie Phillips, who married Clay Mitchell at a Gainesville Whataburger.

Krissie and Clay met in physical training together.

Not too long after, he headed to Missouri for Military Occupational Specialty school for the Marine Corp.

The two did long-distance for six months.

“She’s everything to me,” said Clay Mitchell. “It was so hard being away for so long, and when I got back, everything was so different, but she’s still here.”

He found out he would be coming home for 15 days before leaving for his station in California, and this time he’d be gone for 36 months.

That’s when he pitched the idea of getting married at Whataburger.

“I was like, ‘I love you so as long as we’re married,’” said Phillips.

Surrounded by friends, family, and a few customers, Krissie walked down the aisle.

“I’m so happy I get to go with him and be with him cause it was hard not being with him for six months,” said Phillips.

The couple even shared their first meal there, including a patty melt with jalapenos and a junior cheeseburger.

They plan on leaving for California in a few days, and they said there’s no question if they made the right order in life.

“A lot of things happened to make sure we know that its fate, so we just kinda know,” said Phillips.

