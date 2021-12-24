Dallas man arrested for rape at Turner Falls

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - According to Detective Seth Kemper of the Davis police department, an assault was reported on November 2nd.

The woman who contacted him claimed she had been raped at Turner Falls in June.

“I spoke to her on the phone, she actually came up here for an interview, a victim interview and she identified Mr. Martinez as a suspect,” Kemper said.

She identified Brian Martinez as the man who assaulted her.

Martinez lives in Dallas Texas which meant Kemper would have to travel across state lines to find him.

“Its not something that happens every day but its something we’ll do if we need to do,” Kemper said.

Kemper was able to make contact with Martinez before heading south.

They set up a time to talk and met on December 15th.

“Once I made contact with him he was cooperative,” Kemper said. “He met me at the Dallas police headquarters in Dallas, Texas and he consented to an interview and then in that interview he made a confession that he had performed the acts.”

Days after the interview an arrest warrant was issued through the district court of Murray County.

And on December 23rd Martinez was arrested for rape in the first degree.

“The extradition process has been started to bring Martinez to the Murray County Jail to face prosecution for the incident that occurred in June of 2021 at Turner Falls Park.”

Kemper says Martinez should be in the Murray county jail soon.

