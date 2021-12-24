Texoma Local
Denison family nearly loses its dog after getting shot

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison family nearly lost their pet this week after somebody shot it with a gun just yards away from their home.

Sunday afternoon was like any other for the Glenn family, but that quickly changed when they heard a gunshot go off and saw their 3-year-old Golden Retriever Able come up from this fence with a gunshot wound in his hip and blood coming out of his body.

“We really thought as bad as his wound was we were gonna end up losing him,” Able’s Owner Misty Glenn said.

The Glenn family was getting ready to go ride their horses Sunday afternoon when they heard two gunshots go off and saw their dog Able with a gunshot wound to the hip.

“We aren’t real sure what happened we just know he was definitely shot,” Misty Glenn said.

The Glenn’s immediately took him to the nearest veterinary clinic where Able would soon undergo a 4 hour surgery.

The Veterinarian had to pull the remaining pellets out of Able’s hip, the damage caused intensive muscle damage in his back.

“Oh gosh who would even do this to a dog,” Able’s Owner Ryan Glenn said.

The family isn’t sure if Able was in their yard or the neighbor’s yard, but believe somebody trespassing on the neighbors yard is the result of the gunshot since the neighbors weren’t home and don’t mind Able on their land.

This also isn’t the first time they have had a pet get shot at, unfortunately the first dog passed away due to too much loss of blood.

“We have never called the police for illegal hunting, we’ve heard gun shots a lot and we always call the guy that got it leased and say hey are y’all over there but we’ve never really called the cops cause we are out in the country people practice shooting all the time, until he got shot we never really thought anything about it,” Misty Glenn said.

The Glenn’s called both the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Game Wardens to investigate.

1 cow was another target in the gunshots but did not need a trip to the vet.

“We feel very grateful that we still have him with us and that he is part of our family,” Misty Glenn said.

The doctors said Able is expected to make a full recovery although there is a long process ahead of them, but that’s not stopping the Glenn family.

