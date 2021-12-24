Leadership Murray County raises money for senior centers

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A group of Texomans dedicated to improving the community held a bake sale outside the Sulphur Sooner Foods to raise money for two Oklahoma senior centers on Thursday.

“We had four tables to start with a lot of baked goods,” Misty Ibarra with Leadership Murray County said. “People in our class had to bring so many items, and then a few people in the community helped as well.”

Ibarra said the group raises money each year to fund a community project.

“Our community project this year was based on the senior center in Davis and the Sulphur Nutrition Center, some items that they would need for their operation,” Ibarra said.

Ibarra said the Davis senior center needs a new ice machine, and the Sulphur nutrition center needs a mixer and other cooking equipment.

“It will benefit both senior centers just to kind of keep them up and running,” Ibarra said. “Davis is about to open their doors back up to have community dinners inside, instead of the to-go options they have at this time.”

“I work for Arbuckle Home Health, and so I know that a lot of our seniors utilize the ones in Sulphur and Davis,” shopper Megan Meador said.

Meador, who bought several items at the sale, said the senior centers are a valuable part of the community.

“They depend on funds from outside sources,” Meador said. “And I know there’s not a lot of things around here for seniors to do.”

And it’s a way to get into the Christmas spirit.

“The holidays are just more emotional for people,” Meador said. “Especially for people who have lost somebody or who don’t have other people. And just giving is just a way for all of us to help out.”

Leadership Murray County raised $1,485 for the senior centers.

