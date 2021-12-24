Local animal shelter sees decrease in adoptions before Christmas

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - While many Americans believe pets are the perfect Christmas gift, one local animal shelter has seen a decrease in adoptions going into the holiday season.

“I think everybody has a potential to be great home and I think every animal has potential to find a great home,” Manager of Denison Animal Welfare Group Nick Underwood said.

Christmas morning is filled with family, food, and presents, and for some people they get the gift of a furr baby, but Manager of DAWG Nick Underwood said they’ve seen a decrease in their animal adoptions leading up to the holidays.

“The holidays they have been flow with any seasonal deal we have seen a decrease in adoptions lately,” Underwood said.

He said when the pandemic first started, the non-profit organization first saw an increase in adoptions to keep families occupied but that later turned into returns or surrenders once normalcy returned for some families.

“Once covid restrictions started to lessen that a lot of returns started to happen,” Underwood said.

Underwood said weeks after the holidays they receive even more returns.

“I really recommend that you come in with a full history of what kind of behaviors you’re looking for what kind of family members are looking for, talk to your other family members even if you have teenage kids talk to them and say hey what do you feel like that way we don’t run into any situations where you have to return anything,” Underwood said.

The Wilson family came to DAWG Friday afternoon to do just the opposite of a return.

“We didn’t know what kind of dog we wanted, we didn’t know if we wanted a puppy or an older dog but as soon as we seen him and he started jumping on the cage and licking our hands we were like ok that’s the dog,” Wilson said.

They said dogs are a part of their family and they wanted to get their newest addition before Christmas so they could all celebrate together.

“Especially it being the holidays you know dogs, any animals should be a part of that too and feel the love around the holidays,” Wilson said.

