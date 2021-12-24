Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall

Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.

The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two people involved in a shootout in a corridor.

Police Chief James Kruger says the injuries were not life-threatening.

Kruger says three people who were shot might have been hit by ricocheting bullets.

One person was in custody, and police were looking for another suspect.

The outdoor mall is a major shopping destination about 15 miles west of Chicago.

Shoppers who were interviewed as they were gradually released say they took cover in stores and dressing rooms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pregnant woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash outside Kingston Wednesday afternoon.
Pregnant woman dies in Marshall Co. crash
Kyana Murray
Woman killed, two seriously injured in Sherman wreck
According to a document signed by Brett Smith, he asked for another attorney to fill in because...
Grayson County District Attorney recuses himself from petition to remove County Judge from office
Kingston man gets life without parole in slaying of wife, stepchildren
Man arrested and charged with conspiracy to obtain property by trick or deception.
Man arrested, suspected of being a con man

Latest News

Police officers work at the scene where two people were struck in a shooting at the Burlington...
LA police kill teen girl while firing shots at male suspect
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Kim Potter found guilty
Brian Martinez of Dallas, Texas was arrested on Thursday for a rape that occurred in June at...
Dallas man arrested for rape at Turner Falls