Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

United Airlines cancels over 100 Christmas Eve flights due to omicron

United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight...
United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight tracking site FlightAware.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

In a company memo, United said it’s had to “cancel some flights” because of the coronavirus omicron variant.

It said the nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on its flight crews and the people who run its operations.

It said it’s notifying customers of the cancelations ahead of them coming to the airport.

United apologized for the disruption and said it’s working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pregnant woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash outside Kingston Wednesday afternoon.
Pregnant woman dies in Marshall Co. crash
Kyana Murray
Woman killed, two seriously injured in Sherman wreck
According to a document signed by Brett Smith, he asked for another attorney to fill in because...
Grayson County District Attorney recuses himself from petition to remove County Judge from office
Kingston man gets life without parole in slaying of wife, stepchildren
Man arrested and charged with conspiracy to obtain property by trick or deception.
Man arrested, suspected of being a con man

Latest News

Brian Martinez of Dallas, Texas was arrested on Thursday for a rape that occurred in June at...
Dallas man arrested for rape at Turner Falls
Police officers work at the scene where two people were struck in a shooting at the Burlington...
LA police kill teen girl while firing shots at male suspect
A couple in Gainesville stopped at a local Whataburger this week to order up a burger with...
Couple says ‘I do’ at Gainesville Whataburger
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death