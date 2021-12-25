Extreme (for December) Warmth Will Continue

Fierce winds continue for your Christmas Eve, but the gusts will begin to ease back overnight, by Christmas morning we’re looking at 15 to 20 mph, a big improvement! Your Christmas Day forecast shows decreasing clouds leaving us mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with highs near 80 degrees.

Winds should run 10-20 mph by afternoon.

Wind goes nearly calm Saturday night, but strong southerly winds boost temperatures back to record levels on Sunday, the forecast high of 82 would be a record for the date.

A couple of weak fronts slide through next week but they bring little if any rain and only minor cooling. This means that you might have run your A/C instead of your heater for a while.

Here’s the seven day:

Christmas Day: Mostly Sunny, a lot less wind

Sunday: Mostly sunny, record warmth, very windy

Monday: Partly cloudy

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

