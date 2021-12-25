Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Extreme (for December) Warmth Will Continue

At least, we’ll get a one-day break from the wind
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fierce winds continue for your Christmas Eve, but the gusts will begin to ease back overnight, by Christmas morning we’re looking at 15 to 20 mph, a big improvement! Your Christmas Day forecast shows decreasing clouds leaving us mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with highs near 80 degrees.

Winds should run 10-20 mph by afternoon.

Wind goes nearly calm Saturday night, but strong southerly winds boost temperatures back to record levels on Sunday, the forecast high of 82 would be a record for the date.

A couple of weak fronts slide through next week but they bring little if any rain and only minor cooling. This means that you might have run your A/C instead of your heater for a while.

Here’s the seven day:

Christmas Day: Mostly Sunny, a lot less wind

Sunday: Mostly sunny, record warmth, very windy

Monday: Partly cloudy

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak
Amtrak train hits vehicle in Ardmore
Brian Martinez of Dallas, Texas was arrested on Thursday for a rape that occurred in June at...
Dallas man arrested for rape at Turner Falls
A couple in Gainesville stopped at a local Whataburger this week to order up a burger with...
Couple says ‘I do’ at Gainesville Whataburger
A pregnant woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash outside Kingston Wednesday afternoon.
Pregnant woman dies in Marshall Co. crash
Texoma family opens up about their year of "firsts" without a loved one
Denison widow shares her experience of year of firsts without her husband

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail