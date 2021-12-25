First responders on-duty for Christmas

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For some, Christmas Day was about spending time with family and loved ones, but for others in our community, it was like any other day.

Officer Justin Hudnall has been with the Sherman Police Department for nearly three years.

He’s worked every Christmas since being with the department.

“We are here, somebody’s got to work those hours, be there,” Officer Hudnall said.

For others they got to be at home with family, but for Officer Hudnall, he was with his work family.

There are nearly 70 officers in the department, and each officer is responsible for 15 to 20 miles in Sherman, and that is no different on the holidays.

“Luckily there are a lot of good people out here working with me,” Officer Hudnall said.

Officer Hudnall knew he wanted to be a part of law enforcement since Kindergarten watching his dad and granddad as officers.

“So I guess it kinda runs in the family,” Officer Hudnall said.

From DWI calls Saturday morning to rolling stop signs traffic violations, protecting the community doesn’t stop for first responders.

“Kinda one of the reasons why I wanted to get involved with law enforcement is like help people and with this profession I’m able to do that,” Officer Hudnall said.

He said working the holidays are always random and never know what you’re going to get.

“For us it’s not a whole lot different you know this is our Friday of our four day work week,” Officer Hundall said.

When he isn’t working, h i’s at home with his wife and two kids working on their own family business.

luckily I got a supportive wife carrying at home and my kids are too young to realize Christmas is going to be a day or two late so it’s good now,” Officer Hudnall said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.