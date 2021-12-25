One dead after crash in Pittsburg County

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla., (KXII) - One man is dead after a pickup truck crashed into his car Friday afternoon.

The collision occurred around around 12:40 p.m., on OK-9 at Bower Road in Longtown, OK. in Pittsburg County.

The victim, Matthew Lawson, 22, of Canadian, OK., suffered multiple injuries and was taken to McAlester Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to troopers, Lawson was driving eastbound on OK-9 when he attempted to turn left in front of on coming traffic and was struck by the pick up.

The driver of that vehicle, 70-year-old Michiel Thornton and his passenger Jason Thornton, 37, both of Roland, OK., were transported by Pafford EMS to St. Francis Hospital in Muskogee, OK., and admitted in stable condition.

