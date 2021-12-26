McCurtain County 7-year-old hurt after UTV crash
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
McCurtain County, Okla. (KXII) - A 7-year-old child is in the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County.
Troopers said it happened on State Highway 3 near Broken Bow around 4:00 Saturday afternoon.
A crossover utility vehicle, driven by a 7-year-old girl, was riding down a private driveway when it made a sharp turn and hit a tree. It then rolled before stopping on its side. The girl was ejected and pinned under the UTV.
She was taken to a hospital in Tulsa in stable condition with arm and head injuries.
The passenger, a 9 year old boy, was not injured. Neither child was wearing a seatbelt.
