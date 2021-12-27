Bokchito home burglarized

BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - A family’s home in Bokchito was burglarized.

Jessica Henderson said she found a pair of dirty, greasy gloves inside when they came home Wednesday and found her son’s bedroom window had been broken into.

She said the thieves didn’t leave any prints but there were smudges all over surfaces at her home, located on Robinson Road.

She doesn’t know who’s responsible but says neighbors have seen unfamiliar, older model red Chevy and Ford pick-ups drive down the street multiple times in the past week that she believes could belong to the person or people responsible.

Henderson says she is missing an AR-15, a 6.5 millimeter Creedmoor Rifle and a 308 Savage Rifle.

Henderson is also missing several pieces of jewelry including seven watches, both Fossil and Diesel branded, 20 rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings.

She says they’re made of real gold, silver and diamonds.

She also says she’s missing two iPads, a gaming console, several Harley Davidson items and a 5 gallon jug of change she’s been saving for years with nearly $2,000 in change in it.

Henderson said she has reported all but one of the gun serial numbers to her local gun shops in case someone tries to pawn them.

She says while the things that were taken are valuable, they are worth more to her because of the memories attached to them, like a gold ring from when she was just five-years-old.

She’s said she has spoken with the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office and is turning in a report. Henderson has asked anyone with information is asked to contact the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

