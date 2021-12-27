Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

“Crazy Warm” Weather Continues, But....

Arctic cold front returns us to a “winter reality check” on New Year’s Day.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A weak cold front stalled over Texoma Monday but is disappearing from the weather scene overnight as a big surge of warm, humid air returns overnight. Tuesday morning will be cloudy, windy and very humid for December! Winds will ease some during the day. Southwesterly winds push all locations into the 70s for Tuesday, a weak front approaches Wednesday and that fire off some widely scattered showers Wednesday, most likely in the morning.

Just as with Monday’s front, it quickly dissolves and we’re back to warm southerly winds on Thursday and through Friday. There will be a moderate chance of rain Friday night and into Saturday.  The long-range models continue to show arctic air sweeping in during the day Saturday, leaving us with lows in the 20s by Sunday morning. After all, it is winter, folks.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Cloudy morning, mostly sunny afternoon, morning wind eases p.m.

Wednesday: 30% morning rain

Thursday: Mostly sunny

New Year’s Eve Day: Cloudy, breezy

New Year’s Eve Night: 40% Showers/storms

New Year’s Day: 40% Rain, turning much colder afternoon/night

Sunday:  Sunny and cold

Monday: Sunny and chilly

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old child is in the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County.
McCurtain County 7-year-old hurt after UTV crash
Brian Martinez of Dallas, Texas was arrested on Thursday for a rape that occurred in June at...
Dallas man arrested for rape at Turner Falls
First Responders don’t stop working even, on the holidays
First responders on-duty for Christmas
Amtrak
Amtrak train hits vehicle in Ardmore
The victim, Matthew Lawson, 22, of Canadian, OK., suffered multiple injuries and was taken to...
One dead after crash in Pittsburg County

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail