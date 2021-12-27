“Crazy Warm” Weather Continues, But....

A weak cold front stalled over Texoma Monday but is disappearing from the weather scene overnight as a big surge of warm, humid air returns overnight. Tuesday morning will be cloudy, windy and very humid for December! Winds will ease some during the day. Southwesterly winds push all locations into the 70s for Tuesday, a weak front approaches Wednesday and that fire off some widely scattered showers Wednesday, most likely in the morning.

Just as with Monday’s front, it quickly dissolves and we’re back to warm southerly winds on Thursday and through Friday. There will be a moderate chance of rain Friday night and into Saturday. The long-range models continue to show arctic air sweeping in during the day Saturday, leaving us with lows in the 20s by Sunday morning. After all, it is winter, folks.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Cloudy morning, mostly sunny afternoon, morning wind eases p.m.

Wednesday: 30% morning rain

Thursday: Mostly sunny

New Year’s Eve Day: Cloudy, breezy

New Year’s Eve Night: 40% Showers/storms

New Year’s Day: 40% Rain, turning much colder afternoon/night

Sunday: Sunny and cold

Monday: Sunny and chilly

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.