Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

First responders on scene of plane crash in Arkansas

Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash.
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash.(KAIT)
By Chris Carter and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARP Co., Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – First responders are searching for a plane that was reported to have crashed Sunday evening in Arkansas.

Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork, whose agency is assisting with the search, told KAIT8 that crews have not been able to locate the wreckage because of fog and nightfall, but witnesses have reported the plane went down near Nine Mile Road and Slick Rock Road in rural Sharp County.

Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts said multiple agencies are responding. He did not know the type of plane that crashed or details about those who were on board.

Roork said crews are searching on foot and in the air for the wreckage. A KAIT8 reporter at the scene saw several search and rescue crews along Nine Mile Road.

A cause of the crash is not known at this time, but Counts said there was heavy fog throughout the area.

Copyright 2021 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Martinez of Dallas, Texas was arrested on Thursday for a rape that occurred in June at...
Dallas man arrested for rape at Turner Falls
The victim, Matthew Lawson, 22, of Canadian, OK., suffered multiple injuries and was taken to...
One dead after crash in Pittsburg County
First Responders don’t stop working even, on the holidays
First responders on-duty for Christmas
Amtrak
Amtrak train hits vehicle in Ardmore
A 7-year-old child is in the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County.
McCurtain County 7-year-old hurt after UTV crash

Latest News

Kwanzaa is the non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots. It celebrates...
Kwanzaa begins with celebration of unity
Walking in a winter wonderland is not exactly the case for Texas this year. Instead, residents...
Texans taking advantage of record-high temperatures over Christmas weekend
Attorney Sarah Weddington, who argued Roe vs. Wade, during a women's rights rally on Tuesday,...
Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76
United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight...
COVID variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping