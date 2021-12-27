Texans taking advantage of record-high temperatures over Christmas weekend

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Walking in a winter wonderland is not exactly the case for Texans this year.

“The weather is really nice, and it’s usually not this nice around Christmas, and we just wanted to spend some family time together,” said Mary Nichols, who went to Fairview Park Sunday afternoon with her family.

Record temperatures are bringing families, like the Nichols, out to local parks.

Others even came out to keep their Christmas celebrations going.

“We came out here to run around and have our Christmas together,” said Karen McCoul, who met up with family at Fairview Park. “They got to open their Christmas presents on the picnic table, and we brought our dog over, and they love her, so we just wanted to be outside in the beautiful weather and play and have a nice Christmas together.”

This is the warmest December on record in Texoma.

And Christmas day was one of the top three hottest of the month, making the weekend far from a winter wonderland.

McCoul said she’s welcoming the warm temperatures merrily.

“I am not a big cold-weather person,” said McCoul. “I mean, I don’t mind it every once and a while, but you know, fifty degrees is cold to me, so this was was wonderful. I’d much rather do this.”

But others are just trying to make the best of it.

“I’d rather it be like cold and like snowy outside, but it’s Texas,” said Nichols. “We get 80 degrees weather one day and 30 the next, so honestly, I think we are just enjoying what we have right now.”

She’ll have to hold on to her dream of a white Christmas for next year.

