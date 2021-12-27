Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Wind Drops Out Monday, Warm Weather Continues

December 2021 will go down as the warmest on record in Texoma. A strong cold front is expected New Year’s Day.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

I ran the latest info. Sunday night and as the evening of December 26th, it’s the warmest December on record in Texoma, and it’s very unlikely that will change. Here are the numbers:

- December 2021 is running more than 6 degrees ahead of December 2015, which is in the #2 spot.

- For this 6-degree lead to be erased, it would have to be more than 25 degrees below normal each day this week, and there is zero chance that will happen. So, welcome to weather history.

A couple of weak fronts will make a pass at Texoma this week, the first one comes in overnight, shifting winds to the north and giving us a break from the strong gusts. This front breaks up and stiff breezes return on Tuesday.

A second front brushes Texoma Wednesday and a brief shower is possible. Just as with Monday’s front, it quickly dissolves and we’re back to warm southerly winds on Thursday, through Friday, and into Saturday. There will be a chance of rain Friday night as a stronger system approaches. The long-range models indicate that we’ll get significantly colder weather sometime over New Year’s weekend.

Here’s the seven day:

Monday: Cloudy morning, mostly sunny afternoon

Tuesday: Cloudy morning, mostly sunny afternoon, windy

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Mostly sunny

New Year’s Eve: 30% Showers

Saturday: 30% Showers

Sunday, Sunny, much colder

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Martinez of Dallas, Texas was arrested on Thursday for a rape that occurred in June at...
Dallas man arrested for rape at Turner Falls
The victim, Matthew Lawson, 22, of Canadian, OK., suffered multiple injuries and was taken to...
One dead after crash in Pittsburg County
First Responders don’t stop working even, on the holidays
First responders on-duty for Christmas
Amtrak
Amtrak train hits vehicle in Ardmore
A 7-year-old child is in the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County.
McCurtain County 7-year-old hurt after UTV crash

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail