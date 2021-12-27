Wind Drops Out Monday, Warm Weather Continues

I ran the latest info. Sunday night and as the evening of December 26th, it’s the warmest December on record in Texoma, and it’s very unlikely that will change. Here are the numbers:

- December 2021 is running more than 6 degrees ahead of December 2015, which is in the #2 spot.

- For this 6-degree lead to be erased, it would have to be more than 25 degrees below normal each day this week, and there is zero chance that will happen. So, welcome to weather history.

A couple of weak fronts will make a pass at Texoma this week, the first one comes in overnight, shifting winds to the north and giving us a break from the strong gusts. This front breaks up and stiff breezes return on Tuesday.

A second front brushes Texoma Wednesday and a brief shower is possible. Just as with Monday’s front, it quickly dissolves and we’re back to warm southerly winds on Thursday, through Friday, and into Saturday. There will be a chance of rain Friday night as a stronger system approaches. The long-range models indicate that we’ll get significantly colder weather sometime over New Year’s weekend.

Here’s the seven day:

Monday: Cloudy morning, mostly sunny afternoon

Tuesday: Cloudy morning, mostly sunny afternoon, windy

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Mostly sunny

New Year’s Eve: 30% Showers

Saturday: 30% Showers

Sunday, Sunny, much colder

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.