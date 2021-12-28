Texoma Local
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Bonham

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A man is in the hospital and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Bonham tonight.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Island Bayou Road and Martin Street around 5:15 p.m.

Officers said three shots were fired into a vehicle which hit a man.

They said the man was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A motive for the shooting is unclear and under investigation.

This is a developing story we will update it as new information develops.

