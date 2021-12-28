Carter, Love, Garvin counties under burn ban

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Love County Commissioners voted to begin a burn ban Monday morning, citing high fire danger and weather conditions.

Garvin and Carter counties are also under a ban.

Paul Tucker with Carter County Emergency Management said many factors contribute to how risky setting a fire is.

“Current conditions in the county kinda warranted it,” Tucker said. “We’re experiencing a high number of fires, controlled burns that have gotten out of control, of course, with the winds and stuff we were expecting.”

Tucker said a grass fire could spread as far as 100 feet per minute.

Campfires, bonfires, and fire pits are all off-limits.

The good news?

“You can still grill,” Tucker said. “You can still use your smoker as long as it’s done over a non-flammable surface like your patio or something like that.”

Tucker said welders can still work but must have a water source nearby and use a fire guard.

Some road construction processes use open flame, and that’s allowed too.

And they’ll be enforcing the ban.

“If you are convicted, you can face a fine of up to $500 and or up to a year in the county jail,” Tucker said.

That’s the best case scenario: Tucker said if your burn ends up destroying property or harming people, you’ll be held responsible for that too.

Each burn ban lasts for 14 days.

