Carter, Love, Garvin counties under burn ban

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Love County Commissioners voted to begin a burn ban Monday morning, citing high fire danger and weather conditions.

Garvin and Carter counties are also under a ban.

Paul Tucker with Carter County Emergency Management said many factors contribute to how risky setting a fire is.

“Current conditions in the county kinda warranted it,” Tucker said. “We’re experiencing a high number of fires, controlled burns that have gotten out of control, of course, with the winds and stuff we were expecting.”

Tucker said a grass fire could spread as far as 100 feet per minute.

Campfires, bonfires, and fire pits are all off-limits.

The good news?

“You can still grill,” Tucker said. “You can still use your smoker as long as it’s done over a non-flammable surface like your patio or something like that.”

Tucker said welders can still work but must have a water source nearby and use a fire guard.

Some road construction processes use open flame, and that’s allowed too.

And they’ll be enforcing the ban.

“If you are convicted, you can face a fine of up to $500 and or up to a year in the county jail,” Tucker said.

That’s the best case scenario: Tucker said if your burn ends up destroying property or harming people, you’ll be held responsible for that too.

Each burn ban lasts for 14 days.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

