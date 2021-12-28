Family and friends remember smile of Lebanon woman

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Family and friends of the pregnant woman killed in a car accident outside of Kingston last week will gather for her funeral Tuesday afternoon.

According to state troopers, 29-year-old Kaci Chaney drove off of the highway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kaci’s sister Harlie Arbuckle said Kaci was a constant friend and an amazing mother who lived for her little girl.

“Kaci was my constant,” Arbuckle said. “Her love for me was like the love of a mother. She was my best friend and the person I went to with everything. The good, bad, ugly. Literally anything. She was an amazing mother. She lived for her little girl. She never met a stranger. She had a light that would bright up any room she would enter.”

Kaci’s mother Kristie Wise said she admired her daughter’s strength and loved her beautiful smile.

“My dearest Kaci, you will always me mommas baby! You brought so much joy to my life and made me a mother! I admired your amazing strength & the mother you were,” Wise said. “You’re beautiful smile was my favorite thing about you! It would turn my bad days good. Momma loves you sweet girl.”

Kaci’s best friend Lindze Arrington said she admired her strength, and will cherish her memories with Kaci.

“There are so many wonderful things I could say about you, but that would probably be never ending,” Arrington said. “My favorite thing about you is definitely all the strength you carried. You have overcame so many challenges throughout your life. The thing you were most proud of was being a mother. You were the greatest mother. You were the most loyal friend and person I knew. I’m so glad god chose me to have the opportunity to be your best friend. I will carry you in my heart every day and thru every challenge I face. I feel so special that I got the chance to be so close to you and I will never take that for granted. All of our laughs, our cries, our venting we did together is unforgettable. I cherish every little memory we made together. You were always the rock for everyone. You had the kindest heart, the strongest and boldest personality. You never stopped putting one foot in front of the other & Kendra gets her strength from you. You cared for everyone and would do anything for anyone. I don’t understand God’s plan at all, I don’t think I will ever understand why we didn’t get more time together, but forever I will remember you and love you. Thank you for always being the friend I needed and being strong for me when I couldn’t. I can’t wait till I see you again. I can’t wait to hug you, to tell you how beautiful you are and that I love you. Rest peacefully my sweet friend”

The funeral will be held at 2:00 at Mary Niblack Baptist Church in Ardmore

