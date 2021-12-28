One person arrested, another sent to hospital with serious injuries after drunk driving crash in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police said a vehicle crash happened on Texoma Parkway at Grand Avenue Wednesday night at 10:30.

It left one person with significant injuries and needing treatment at a hospital.

They said it all happened because of a drunk driver.

Police said a Black GMC pickup truck was heading south down Texoma parkway when the driver ran a red light, crashing into a white GMC truck trying to turn east onto the parkway.

“The black truck was driven by the suspect, and during the investigations, officers discovered that he was intoxicated,” said Sgt. Brett Mullen with the Sherman Police Department.

Police arrested Cody Hutchins for intoxicated assault with a vehicle.

“First and foremost, I think it’s important to say that drinking and driving is never a good idea,’ said Mullen. “You may get away with it one, two, ten times, but there’s a time where it’s going to come back and get you.

There were two people in the white truck, and police said the driver was transported to the hospital because of serious injuries.

It’s a stark reminder as the holidays continue.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, drunk and impaired driving makes up almost one-quarter of all holiday traffic deaths.

“You’re going to get in a wreck, you’re going to get pulled over, and you’re gonna have to go to jail, hurt yourself, or even killing yourself or someone else, so it’s a very dangerous thing to do,” said Mullen.

Last holiday season, TXDOT said more than 2,400 DUI-alcohol-related crashes occurred, and it seriously injured 215 people and killed 93.

“When you’re about to go through an intersection, maybe give it an extra look, give it an extra second, see what traffic is coming just to make sure that you’re not the victim of something like this.”

Hutchins was released from jail on Thursday.

Police said he did not have any significant injuries, and neither did the passenger in the white truck.

Sherman police add they are well aware of the chances of drunk drivers going up on New Years and will be on the lookout for them.

And, they said one of the best things you can do for this holiday is to plan your rides ahead, whether it’s an uber or a designated driver.

