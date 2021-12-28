Texoma Local
Three injured after a roll over crash near Ector

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ECTOR, Texas (KXII) - Three people are injured after a crash on US-82 near in Ector Monday night.

According to deputies, a jeep hit a pickup from behind and the impact sent the vehicle tumbling off the roadway.

The pickup rolled approximately two times before coming to a stop on its roof.

Both the driver and passenger of the pickup were transported to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

The driver of the jeep sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention on scene.

