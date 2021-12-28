Wednesday Morning Rain Possible, Weekend Cold Nearly Guaranteed

Tuesday made for a very pleasant early winter day with highs more than 20 degrees above the average. A big punch of dry air dropped afternoon relative humidity to as low as 18 percent, but moisture is expected to surge northward toward morning. So, expect a mostly clear evening but a cloudy beginning to your Wednesday with a chance of rain.

A weak upper wave passes on Wednesday and that’s what will bring a chance of morning showers. The sun returns later in the day as the wave departs.

Dry southwesterly winds return Wednesday afternoon and through Thursday allowing for colder nights but continued warm days, more 70s are in the mix. Clouds thicken on Friday with a fairly good chance of rain, at least even money, as lift increases ahead of an upper trough and cold front. The front is of arctic nature and as it barrels through on Saturday we’ll have a sharp drop in temperatures during the day. Expect a hard freeze both Sunday and Monday mornings as high pressure pushes in a batch of cold Canadian air.

Right now, it looks like any significant frozen precipitation (snow, sleet) is unlikely with this system because the moisture and the cold air are not lining up.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 40% morning rain

Thursday: Mostly sunny

New Year’s Eve Day: 50% Showers

New Year’s Eve Night: 50% Showers/storms

New Year’s Day: Decreasing clouds, windy and much colder during the day

Sunday: Sunny and cold

Monday: Sunny and chilly

Tuesday: Sunny, windy and cool

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

