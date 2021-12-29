Texoma Local
City of Ardmore making the most out of unwanted Christmas trees

The city of Ardmore is helping people dispose of their leftover Christmas trees and making the...
The city of Ardmore is helping people dispose of their leftover Christmas trees and making the most out of them.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The most wonderful time of the year has come to an end which means its time to clear out the holiday decorations.

The city of Ardmore’s program, Operation Pride, is ready to assist with unique trash that might not fit in the can.

“We divide the city into 8 sections and we’re in each section once a week so we go through that section and we collect your bulky waste items for residents of Ardmore,” said Director of Public Utilities Shawn Geurin.

That includes big boxes and large amounts of wrapping paper used for gifts as well as other holiday specific items that are now trash.

“If you have what we’ll call green waste which will be limbs, leaves, grass trimmings, whatever it may be, Christmas trees, you can drop those off on site as well,” Geurin said.

Disposing of that live tree will clear up space in your home as well as eliminate a fire risk.

The city will use it to provide a much needed resource for residents.

“We create a compost with it. So a lot of people are familiar with our okie dirt so that’s where that green waste goes,” Geurin said.

Operation pride pick ups happen year round on a weekly schedule.

But if you can’t wait for your areas pick up day you can bring your tree to the operation pride drop off center located on Carol Brown Boulevard.

“If people have their Christmas trees out there, like at our house we’ve pulled the tree down its dead, it needs to be gone, bring it up to operation pride and we’ll take care of it,” Geurin said.

You can find the Operation Pride pick up schedule here and the corresponding zones here.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

