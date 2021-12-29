Family grieving after 88-year-old woman dies in Marshall Co. house fire

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall county woman died in a house fire Monday night.

Family said 88-year-old Dorothy Flanagan died in the fire on Carter Lake Road.

The Madill Fire Department said they’re still investigating the cause of the fire.

Flanagan’s son Shawn Flanagan said he tried to save her.

“I entered three different ways to the house and I couldn’t get very far because it was engulfed in just black smoke, and heat,” Flanagan said. “I couldn’t get very far. My mother was in there, we lost her. I couldn’t find her.”

Flanagan said his mother was the best kind of person-patient, kind, and loving.

“God-fearing, she loved her church, her church family, her bible school,” Flanagan said. “She was just a wonderful person. Kind and sweet and never raised her voice at anybody.”

Madill Fire Chief Mike Idleman said another family member was treated at the scene, and a third family member was treated and released at the hospital. A fourth family member was unharmed. The home was a total loss, according to Idleman.

“Right now it’s looking at maybe starting on the outside of the house,” Idleman said. “But as of what started it at this point in time, we haven’t pinpointed it yet. We’re working extremely close with the state fire marshal’s office, the medical examiner’s office.”

Dorothy’s granddaughter Karri Thomas said her advice is to keep an eye on things that could spark a fire.

“A reminder to be sure and check your wood stoves, your electric heater, your outlets, your anything that can cause a fire, because it’s tragic,” Thomas said.

Idleman said any local fire department will be happy to help set up a fire safety plan.

“These are tragic incidents that happen, and they’re gonna happen,” Idleman said. “But hopefully we can prevent these with some fire safety and some pre-fire plans to try and prevent somebody from losing another life.”

If you’d like to help out the Flanagan family, you can donate to their Go Fund Me here, or directly through Venmo at @Country15.

