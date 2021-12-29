Texoma Local
Home Depot enhances their military discount

The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Home Depot has enhanced its military discount benefit.

The retailer announced the new policy Tuesday.

U.S. veterans, active service members and spouses who pre-register for the benefit on the Home Depot app will receive a 10% discount on their purchases in stores and online.

Previously, the 10% military discount was only available in physical Home Depot stores and spouses were not eligible.

In order to receive the benefit on digital purchases, recipients must register for it on the app.

The company said it employs more than 35,000 veterans and military spouses.

