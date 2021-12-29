How to stay safe with Fireworks for News Years Eve

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - 2022 is just a few days away, so in with the new and out with a bang, at least for some Texomans.

New Years Eve is a night of celebration and some Texomans are sending 2021 out with a bang.

News 12 met up with a local fireworks stand about how to make sure you don’t start your new year in the E-R.

“Last year we set off a firework and it blew up and set the field on fire across the street form where I live,” Fireworks Buyer Michelle Wash said.

Wash is ready to redeem herself after a misfire last year meant they had to call 9-1-1.

“I was really scared because it happened so fast and the grass was dry so it caught the hay, and it happened so fast it took like 6 of us we were all hosing down the water and it was frightening and I don’t want to go through that again,” Wash said.

Wash said she has been coming to Christi’s Fireworks off of Highway 75 for every holiday that they’re open.

So has Michael Empey.

“I wanna shoot fireworks any chance I get and so New Years is just a big,” Empey said.

Christi’s Fireworks has been in business for 42 years.

“You couldn’t build a business like this without the community surrounding it,” Owner of Christi’s Fireworks Christi Cameron said.

Christi herself said she’s learned a few things over the years when it comes to safety.

“Make sure you get away from the person who is lighting the fireworks and sometimes we’ll get cinder blocks and build up so if something does misfire or fall over you’re protecting the crowd,” Cameron said.

As a veteran firework buyer, Empey’s priorities haven’t changed.

“Safety is key in fact that is number one,” Empey said.

“Like I said, just keep that hose near you,” Wash said.

If you’re someone who likes to add a pop to your festivities, be sure to check with your local laws.

Burn bans and city ordinances could be illegal for some Texomans.

