Man accused of raping 16-year-old co-worker

CALERA, Oklahoma (KXII) - Calera Police arrested 20-year-old D’Ante Sillivan for the rape of his co-worker, a 16-year-old girl.

Court documents said the 16-year-old went to lay down in her car on her break at work the night of December 5 when Sillivan got in.

Police said he forced her to drive to the local cemetery.

That’s where the documents said he raped her, and then he made her drive him back to work.

The two clocked in afterward a few minutes apart and continued their shift.

According to the court document, Sillivan told the investigator that he had been under the influence of Delta 8 and said, “girls tend to lie.”

Later, court documents said he admitted that parts of the encounter seemed forced.

Police have her clothes from that night, along with his DNA sample.

And, they said surveillance footage and the time clock from where they both worked match up with the female’s story.

“It was completely horrible,” said T.J. White, the Assistant Chief at the Calera Police Department. “I feel bad for her, and you know what, it’s life altering for everybody involved, him included. A decision that this guy made is going to affect her life forever, it’s going to affect her family’s life forever, it’s going to affect his life forever.”

Sillivan is charged with rape in the first degree and kidnapping.

His bond was set at $250,000, and he can’t contact his alleged victim.

His next hearing is in February.

Court records also show he has a previous conviction for second-degree burglary.

