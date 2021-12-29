Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man accused of raping 16-year-old co-worker

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Oklahoma (KXII) - Calera Police arrested 20-year-old D’Ante Sillivan for the rape of his co-worker, a 16-year-old girl.

Court documents said the 16-year-old went to lay down in her car on her break at work the night of December 5 when Sillivan got in.

Police said he forced her to drive to the local cemetery.

That’s where the documents said he raped her, and then he made her drive him back to work.

The two clocked in afterward a few minutes apart and continued their shift.

According to the court document, Sillivan told the investigator that he had been under the influence of Delta 8 and said, “girls tend to lie.”

Later, court documents said he admitted that parts of the encounter seemed forced.

Police have her clothes from that night, along with his DNA sample.

And, they said surveillance footage and the time clock from where they both worked match up with the female’s story.

“It was completely horrible,” said T.J. White, the Assistant Chief at the Calera Police Department. “I feel bad for her, and you know what, it’s life altering for everybody involved, him included. A decision that this guy made is going to affect her life forever, it’s going to affect her family’s life forever, it’s going to affect his life forever.”

Sillivan is charged with rape in the first degree and kidnapping.

His bond was set at $250,000, and he can’t contact his alleged victim.

His next hearing is in February.

Court records also show he has a previous conviction for second-degree burglary.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in the hospital and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Bonham tonight.
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Bonham
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose
Police said a vehicle crash happened on Texoma Parkway at Grand Avenue Wednesday night at 10:30.
One person arrested, another sent to hospital with serious injuries after drunk driving crash in Sherman
Family and friends of the pregnant woman killed in a car accident outside of Kingston last week...
Family and friends remember smile of Lebanon woman
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County road searching for the plane crash Sunday night.
2 killed in Arkansas plane crash

Latest News

A man spent 12 hours of his Christmas day running with handcuffs on after he got away from...
Man escapes arrest on Christmas day for several hours
A woman died Monday evening in a Marshall Co. house fire.
Family grieving after 88-year-old woman dies in Marshall Co. house fire
Three people are injured after a crash on US-82 near in Ector Monday night.
Three injured after a roll over crash near Ector
Calera Police arrested 20-year-old D’Ante Sillivan for the rape of his co-worker, a 16-year-old...
Man accused of raping of 16-year-old co-worker