Man escapes arrest on Christmas day for several hours

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Whitesboro, Texas (KXII) - A man spent 12 hours of his Christmas day running with handcuffs on after he got away from deputies.

Deputies arrested Clay Jones in Whitesboro on Christmas for two domestic violence warrants.

After they got him in handcuffs, they said he ran away.

It took deputies 12 hours to track him down.

They eventually found him near the spot where deputies initially met up with him, and this time they got him to jail.

They’ve now tacked on a charge of escaping arrest.

He is being held on a 50,000 dollar bond.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

