Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Safeguards around ‘Doomsday Glacier’ could collapse within 5 years, scientists warn

Scientists are warning that the safeguards around the so-called "Doomsday Glacier" could...
Scientists are warning that the safeguards around the so-called "Doomsday Glacier" could shatter in three to five years.(Source: NASA via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists are warning that the world could be looking at trouble from the so-called “Doomsday Glacier” in a few years.

Researchers reviewed satellite images of the ice shelves safeguarding the Thwaites glacier in Antarctica.

The glacier is the size of Florida and is the widest one in the world. Scientists are seeing fracturing in the ice sheets surrounding it.

They fear the sheets could shatter in the next three to five years, which would pose the biggest threat for sea-level rise this century.

The glacier itself holds enough water to raise sea levels by over 2 feet. The level jumps by 10 feet if it takes the surrounding glaciers with it.

Researchers say this kind of rise in sea levels would put coastal communities and low-lying island nations at risk.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calera Police arrested 20-year-old D’Ante Sillivan for the rape of his co-worker, a 16-year-old...
Man accused of raping 16-year-old co-worker
A man is in the hospital and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Bonham tonight.
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Bonham
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose
Police said a vehicle crash happened on Texoma Parkway at Grand Avenue Wednesday night at 10:30.
One person arrested, another sent to hospital with serious injuries after drunk driving crash in Sherman
A man spent 12 hours of his Christmas day running with handcuffs on after he got away from...
Man escapes arrest on Christmas day for several hours

Latest News

Lawmakers remember Sen. Harry Reid
Lawmakers remember Sen. Harry Reid
Americans can expect less surprise medical bills in 2022.
Americans can expect less surprise medical bills in 2022
AUDIO: Fauci shares New Year's Eve celebration advice
FILE - Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his...
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record