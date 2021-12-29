Texoma Local
Thursday Fog, New Year’s Morning Storms

Arctic front is certain this weekend while a few early-Saturday storms are forecast to be marginally severe
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Pockets of fog are expected overnight, mainly over eastern Texoma, these may be dense at times. It is recommended that you slow down and use your low-beams if encountering fog. Any fog or clouds should burn off before noon leaving us sunny and mild (once again) for the last Thursday of December.

Clouds thicken Friday as southerly winds kick in, a deep and fairly slow-moving upper low begins to enhance lift across Texoma Friday evening. A few showers during the day turn to a high chance of rain overnight Friday into early Saturday morning; even a marginally severe storm is possible before sunrise on New Year’s Day.

An arctic front chugs through Texoma during New Year’s Day, so after morning highs around 60, it will be around 30 by dinner time. Teens to low 20s can be expected by Sunday morning. Winter returns, but with no snow or ice, thankfully.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Mostly sunny

New Year’s Eve Day: 30% Showers Day, mainly later in the afternoon

New Year’s Eve Night: 90% Showers/storms, mainly after midnight

New Year’s Day: Decreasing clouds, windy and much colder during the day

Sunday:  Sunny and cold

Monday: Sunny and chilly

Tuesday: Sunny, windy and cool

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

