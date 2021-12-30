Big changes coming to Ardmore animal shelter in 2022

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - 2021 was one of the biggest years ever for the Ardmore Animal Care shelter.

But they’re looking to make 2022 even bigger with some new partners and new programs.

The shelter took in just under 7,000 animals this year with over 300 in December alone, and more of those exited the facility than ever before according to shelter supervisor Amanda Dinwiddie.

“Our live rate this year has been better than it ever has been before in the past,” Dinwiddie said. “It was actually at 67%.”

That’s due in large part thanks to partnerships with out of state shelters.

They send animals to shelters in Illinois, Iowa, and New York and are looking to expand.

“We have since partnered with Best Friends Animal Society and they have broadened our abilities to be able to more out of state rescues,” Dinwiddie said.

The non-profit based out of Utah has helped connect them with 17 shelters in North Dakota.

The goal is to raise their live rate to 90% in the first quarter of next year.

In order to do that they’ll need to purchase vehicles that can transport up to 50 animals at a time.

They’ll be raising adoption fees by $5 as well as asking for donations to help finance them.

“We’re hoping that we can still continue to bring in funds for such because that is going to be a very costly thing for us to purchase,” Dinwiddie said.

The shelter is also improving its capacity to help the animals that remain at their facility.

After being forced to shut down their volunteer foster program they’ll be restarting and expanding it.

More volunteers will be able to open their homes to foster animals that they wouldn’t have been able to before.

They’ll also add new units to host animals with illnesses that would prevent them from staying in close quarters with others.

“We will now have a unit that we can treat and house these parvo animals safely away from our general population while trying to treat them and get them all better and adopt them out,” Dinwiddie said. “And we see a lot of ringworm around here as well so we do hop to get a unit specifically for ringworm animals.”

Donations to help fund these new programs can be dropped off here at the Ardmore Animal Care shelter or sent to the shelters PayPal @ardmoreanimalcare.

