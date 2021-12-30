Colbert man arrested for child trafficking, child porn

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - A Colbert man was arrested Wednesday on charges of child trafficking as well as both possession and distribution of child pornography.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they arrested Jerry Dwayne Haislip, 54, without incident.

OSBI said their Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the uploading of child porn on a social media platform.

During the investigation, Haislip was identified as the suspect associated with the social media accounts, and an arrest warrant was issued.

OSBI said the District 19 District Attorneys Office, the Bryan County Sheriffs Office and the Bokchito Police Department all assisted with Haislip’s arrest.

He was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Durant. News 12 was there and will have more tonight.

