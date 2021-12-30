Texoma Local
Grayson County doctor arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

A medical doctor is in the Grayson County Jail after being arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Denison Wednesday afternoon.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A medical doctor is in the Grayson County Jail after being arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Denison Wednesday afternoon.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dr. Kevin B. Stacks, 59, around 1 p.m. after they were originally dispatched to Stacks’ home in the 800 block of Preston Road for a shots fired call.

Denison Police, Pottsboro Police and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office responded.

After about 45 minutes on scene, the emergency medicine physician was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and taken to the Grayson County Jail.

Arrest records say Stacks is an emergency medicine physician at Wilson N. Jones Medical Center in Sherman but the hospital says he hasn’t worked there since 2015.

Stacks’ license to practice medicine in the state of Texas has been active since 1999.

Records from the Texas Medical Board show he has no criminal history or malpractice investigations.

ER of Texoma, formerly Trusted ER in Sherman, confirmed Stacks had worked there previously but they are no longer affiliated with him.

Stacks’ bond has not been posted.

The Grayson County’s Sheriff’s Office, which is the arresting agency, said further information would not be available until Thursday.

This is a developing story.

