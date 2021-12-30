Texoma Local
Grayson County sees rise in COVID cases after Christmas sesaon

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County is once again seeing an uptick in COVID cases. Compare this week in 2020 to this week this year and it becomes clear, our numbers are going up at a faster rate.

“But now especially since the holidays and people have gathered and they’ve been traveling our testing has shot up,” Site Leader for WNJ Drive Thru COVID-19 Testing Elizabeth Green said.

At WNJ drive thru COVID testing, workers have seen a 35% increase just this week.

Green said they’ve seen nearly 200 cars a day, before Christmas they were averaging around 70 a day.

“I think that with the people gathering and being with family and maybe not taking the right precautions it’s just spreading a lot more especially with omicron it spreads a lot quicker than the other variants,” Green said.

Nancy Gross is a Grayson County resident and said although she hasn’t personally been affected by COVID, she wants it to end.

“I just wish everybody would get vaccinated and I would like to see more mask usage I think we could knock this thing down if everybody could come together,” Gross said.

Ronnie Cates from Anna had to drive up to Sherman after his doctor wasn’t able to see him due to having too many patients, he then had to wait more than 4 hours at a Sherman Doctor’s office surrounded by people he says could have had the virus.

“Yeah I just felt concerned you could see the look on the face like they were almost depressing way like scared you could see the fear that what if they did have it,” Cates said.

Green said she does not know when the lines will slow down, but she is worried about what it means when colder weather hits.

“It’s very important that everyone is being aware if you have symptoms that you need to get tested within that 5 days after you start showing symptoms that way you can figure out if you’re negative or positive so you aren’t’ spreading it to anyone else,” Green said.

A Spokesperson for WNJ said they have seen 30-40 positive tests per day from their drive thru testing.

Results at the WNJ drive thru testing site will be emailed to you if negative, if you test positive you will receive a call, results will be given to you 36 to 48 hours after the test.

