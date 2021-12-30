Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Publix grocery chain starts offering paid parental leave

FILE - This photo shows a Publix store in Bradenton Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
FILE - This photo shows a Publix store in Bradenton Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Officials at the Publix grocery store chain say that they will start offering paid parental leave to employees who are new parents.

The Florida-based company said Wednesday that eligible full-time and part-time workers will be able to take off the time during the first year of the birth or adoption of a child, starting with the new year.

The privately-held, employee-owned company has 225,000 workers at almost 1,300 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Publix didn’t offer details on how much paid time off new parents would get.

The new benefits come as retailers across the U.S. are facing a worker shortage and trying to retain employees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calera Police arrested 20-year-old D’Ante Sillivan for the rape of his co-worker, a 16-year-old...
Man accused of raping 16-year-old co-worker
A man is in the hospital and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Bonham tonight.
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Bonham
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose
Police said a vehicle crash happened on Texoma Parkway at Grand Avenue Wednesday night at 10:30.
One person arrested, another sent to hospital with serious injuries after drunk driving crash in Sherman
A man spent 12 hours of his Christmas day running with handcuffs on after he got away from...
Man escapes arrest on Christmas day for several hours

Latest News

This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
A CDC forecast is predicting 44,000+ new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. over the next four weeks...
Omicron's grip on the globe resembling pandemic onset
FILE - Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Holmes jury to take break after six days of deliberation
FILE - Wasabi, a Pekingese, rests on the winner's podium with its trophy and ribbons after...
Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show
A well-known restaurant in Texoma is closing its doors, but just temporarily.
Staffing shortages temporarily closes MG’s Restaurant