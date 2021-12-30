Staffing shortages temporarily closes MG’s Restaurant

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A well-known restaurant in Texoma is closing its doors, but just temporarily.

All through Wednesday, people have been showing up to MG’s Restaurant only to find the doors locked and lights out.

“When I see no cars in the parking lot, the first thing she said was ‘Lord, I hope they’re not closed,’” said Dennis LaRue.

Dennis LaRue and his wife drove from Temple to Sherman Wednesday, a four-hour drive and all for a burger.

“Basically, we made the drive to come to MG’s,” said LaRue.

It’s a special place for their family.

“One of our daughters that we adopted, she had her first solid food here,” said Dennis LaRue. “It was a french fry. We were a little disappointed to see that it was closed down.”

The manager at MG’s said they don’t have enough cooks to stay open right now because many of them are taking time off during the holidays to be with family, and others are calling in sick.

The restaurant said they don’t know what they are sick with, but it’s enough to force them to close temporarily.

And, it’s canceling lunch plans for visitors like Kennedy Huckobey, who was taking her mom to try it for the first time.

“Definitely disappointed,” said Huckobey. “This would have been her first time to try it, and we’ve had lots of family that have suggested it for her so, we’ll have to choose somewhere else now.”

Both new and loyal customers alike said they’re ready for a chef to come back to the kitchen.

“We hope they get another cook pretty soon cause it’s a great restaurant,” said Dennis LaRue.

“Yeah, big attraction up here,” said LaRue.

MG’s said they hope to be open again no later than Monday.

And they are hiring.

They say they need at least two full-time cooks and will take applications at their restaurant.

