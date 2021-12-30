Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Studies: Johnson & Johnson booster protects against omicron

One study from South Africa showed vaccine effectiveness rose 84% 14 to 27 days after a booster...
One study from South Africa showed vaccine effectiveness rose 84% 14 to 27 days after a booster shot. At one to two months post-booster, the effectiveness was 85%.(WIS)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Johnson & Johnson said its booster dose protects people against severe illness from the COVID-19 omicron variant.

One study from South Africa showed vaccine effectiveness rose 84% 14 to 27 days after a booster shot. At one to two months post-booster, the effectiveness was 85%.

The study was done while omicron was circulating in South Africa.

Meanwhile, another study from the U.S. showed the Johnson & Johnson booster had a strong immune response against severe disease.

According to the study, people who originally got two doses of Pfizer’s vaccine and then the Johnson & Johnson booster had a 41-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies and a five-fold increase in the cells that protect against severe disease.

The company said the studies are being submitted to a peer-reviewed journal.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical doctor is in the Grayson County Jail after being arrested for aggravated assault with...
Grayson County doctor arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Calera Police arrested 20-year-old D’Ante Sillivan for the rape of his co-worker, a 16-year-old...
Man accused of raping 16-year-old co-worker
A well-known restaurant in Texoma is closing its doors, but just temporarily.
Staffing shortages temporarily closes MG’s Restaurant
A man spent 12 hours of his Christmas day running with handcuffs on after he got away from...
Man escapes arrest on Christmas day for several hours
A man is in the hospital and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Bonham tonight.
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Bonham

Latest News

Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Year in review: 25 biggest songs of the year
Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup at the...
Biden, Putin to hold call as Ukraine-Russia tension smolders
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, defended the decision to cut quarantine time for people...
CDC defends shorter COVID-19 isolation period