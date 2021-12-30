Texoma Local
Texomans prepare homes for cold front

Texomans are preparing their homes for the cold front that is moving in this weekend.
Texomans are preparing their homes for the cold front that is moving in this weekend.
By Kemper Ball
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - This weekend the warm temperatures many have grown used to will drop with some of us seeing temperatures in the teens.

The sudden change in temperatures can cause your pipes and plumbing to be damaged if not handled correctly.

“First and foremost always disconnect your hoses from your outside faucets,” said Ardmore Plumbing Supply sales manager Matt McAnally. “It creates a vacuum, keeps water in the faucet, and there for freezes. If you’ll disconnect your hoses a lot of problems get solved.”

Covering exposed pipes as well as letting your inside faucets drip is another way to avoid freezing.

But plumbing problems are just the beginning of potential issues the cold can create.

According to the federal emergency management agency heating equipment like space heaters is involved in 1 out of 7 house fires.

“It overheats and catches the carpet on fire and ends up catching part of the house on fire,” said Ardmore fire department’s Jason Woydziak.

Woydziak with Ardmore Fire doesn’t advise the use of space heaters but if you have to use one to avoid using extension cords and be sure to turn it off every few hours.

He says people should also be cautious of how they keep their pets warm.

“Heat lamps and stuff like that in their dog houses or what not to try and keep them warmer and what will happen is they’ll get bumped and fall down on a blanket or something and then they’ll catch that on fire,” Woydziak said.

Woydziak also says to avoid other creative heating solutions like using the oven.

He says that this is one of their busiest times of the year and following these guidelines could spare you from a tragedy.

“You don’t want to have to rebuild your home because I shouldn’t have put that blanket so close to the space heater,” Woydziak said.

The cold front is expected to first move in on Saturday night.

