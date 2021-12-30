Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

TMC Medical Minutes-Prenatal Care

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical doctor is in the Grayson County Jail after being arrested for aggravated assault with...
Grayson County doctor arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Calera Police arrested 20-year-old D’Ante Sillivan for the rape of his co-worker, a 16-year-old...
Man accused of raping 16-year-old co-worker
A well-known restaurant in Texoma is closing its doors, but just temporarily.
Staffing shortages temporarily closes MG’s Restaurant
A man spent 12 hours of his Christmas day running with handcuffs on after he got away from...
Man escapes arrest on Christmas day for several hours
A man is in the hospital and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Bonham tonight.
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Bonham

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes-Face/Neck Lift
TMC Medical Minutes-Face/Neck Lift
TMC Medical Minutes-Face/Neck Lift
TMC Medical Minutes- Inflammation
TMC Medical Minutes-Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia