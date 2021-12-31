Texoma Local
5 arrested in Murray County after months long investigation

5 arrested in connection with months long investigation by the Murray County sheriffs department.
By Kemper Ball
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - What started as anonymous tips turned into a months long investigation for the Murray County sheriffs department which resulted in 5 arrests on Thursday.

“Back in October we started receiving numerous complaints throughout the county of drug sales going on, people seeing hand to hand transactions so we then sparked an investigation,” said Murray County sheriffs deputy Brandon Eddy.

Their investigation helped them determine the most important sellers to target.

With the assistance of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics the Murray County Sheriff’s Office began orchestrating controlled buys.

“We just make numerous buys throughout the county and then once it comes to an end we then file warrants for all the individuals,” Eddy said.

They made nearly 20 controlled buys throughout the county, compiling all the information they needed.

On Thursday they made their move.

“There was two arrested here in Sulphur, there was two arrested in Davis, and one arrested in Dougherty,” Eddy said.

46 year old Chad Hill and 33 year old Terry Flowers were arrested in Sulphur.

37 year old David Coll and 52 year old Marty Busby were arrested in Davis.

33 year old Tasha Pierce was arrested in Dougherty.

“I believe they’re all separate some of them may know, acquainted with one another, but for the most part we believe they’re separate,” Eddy said.

All five have been charged with distribution of methamphetamines.

Deputy Eddy says that this is a start to combatting the county’s drug problem.

“There’s several of them out there that know that they’ve already sold to us and they know that their ticket is coming but its just a matter of time before we do it,” Eddy said.

He credits the work of OBN along with Sulphur and Davis police departments for helping them make these arrests and says none of this would have happened without the help of the public.

“Anonymous tips, they help out that’s the reason why we are where we’re at today,” Eddy said.

To leave an anonymous tip call the Murray County sheriffs office at 580-622-5106.

