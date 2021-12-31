After a man is arrested on child porn, his victim speaks up

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - A Colbert man was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Bryan County Jail on four counts of child pornography.

Tabitha Lynn Cory tells News 12 she was 13-years-old when she became a foster kid in Bryan County, that’s where she met Jerry Dwayne Haislip, 54, the son of her foster parent.

She tells me shortly after she moved in he began to sexually abuse her.

“I couldn’t even be a child. I was in the home because of a bad situation with my own parents and he took any opportunity,” Cory said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigators and Internet Crimes Against Children Unit got a tip in November about child porn files on social media, they said that’s what led them to Haislip.

“He made me do things in private to even look younger and he would take pictures of me,” Cory said.

Haislip is charged with possession of child porn, trafficking in children, distribution of child porn, and violating the Oklahoma computer crimes act.

Four felonies in all.

Cory identifies herself as one of his victims, and one of the hundreds of foster kids in Haislip’s mother’s care.

“Everybody can’t turn a blind eye and not talk about something when everybody knows that it’s happening and a foster home should be a safe place for children to go,” Cory said.

She said she did make an outcry to a trusted adult and it fell on deaf ears.

After that, she was discouraged from taking her story to law enforcement.

“This is why it went on for as long as it has because people were trying to protect other people and nobody was protecting us,” Cory said.

Cory said she became aware of Haislip’s arrest this week from another foster kid in that home.

“Do you know if he did this to other foster kids?” News 12 Reporter Kylee Dedmon said.

“Yes he did,” Cory answered back.

A judge set his bail at $300,000 Thursday during his arraignment.

$75,000 for each charge.

He is also not allowed to access the internet while he awaits trial.

“I was just a little girl and I should have had the right to be a little girl and grow up and not be targeted by a predator,” Cory said.

Cory said knowing Haislip is booked in, she finally feels justice and finally feels like this is closer to being finished.

Haislip is due back in Court on February 16th, 2022.

Cory said if prosecutors need her in Haislip’s trial, she is prepared to share her story to help all the victims.

