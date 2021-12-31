Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

After a man is arrested on child porn, his victim speaks up

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - A Colbert man was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Bryan County Jail on four counts of child pornography.

Tabitha Lynn Cory tells News 12 she was 13-years-old when she became a foster kid in Bryan County, that’s where she met Jerry Dwayne Haislip, 54, the son of her foster parent.

She tells me shortly after she moved in he began to sexually abuse her.

“I couldn’t even be a child. I was in the home because of a bad situation with my own parents and he took any opportunity,” Cory said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigators and Internet Crimes Against Children Unit got a tip in November about child porn files on social media, they said that’s what led them to Haislip.

“He made me do things in private to even look younger and he would take pictures of me,” Cory said.

Haislip is charged with possession of child porn, trafficking in children, distribution of child porn, and violating the Oklahoma computer crimes act.

Four felonies in all.

Cory identifies herself as one of his victims, and one of the hundreds of foster kids in Haislip’s mother’s care.

“Everybody can’t turn a blind eye and not talk about something when everybody knows that it’s happening and a foster home should be a safe place for children to go,” Cory said.

She said she did make an outcry to a trusted adult and it fell on deaf ears.

After that, she was discouraged from taking her story to law enforcement.

“This is why it went on for as long as it has because people were trying to protect other people and nobody was protecting us,” Cory said.

Cory said she became aware of Haislip’s arrest this week from another foster kid in that home.

“Do you know if he did this to other foster kids?” News 12 Reporter Kylee Dedmon said.

“Yes he did,” Cory answered back.

A judge set his bail at $300,000 Thursday during his arraignment.

$75,000 for each charge.

He is also not allowed to access the internet while he awaits trial.

“I was just a little girl and I should have had the right to be a little girl and grow up and not be targeted by a predator,” Cory said.

Cory said knowing Haislip is booked in, she finally feels justice and finally feels like this is closer to being finished.

Haislip is due back in Court on February 16th, 2022.

Cory said if prosecutors need her in Haislip’s trial, she is prepared to share her story to help all the victims.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grayson County Sheriff’s office arrested 59-year-old Kevin Stacks for aggravated assault...
Grayson County doctor arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Calera Police arrested 20-year-old D’Ante Sillivan for the rape of his co-worker, a 16-year-old...
Man accused of raping 16-year-old co-worker
A well-known restaurant in Texoma is closing its doors, but just temporarily.
Staffing shortages temporarily closes MG’s Restaurant
A man spent 12 hours of his Christmas day running with handcuffs on after he got away from...
Man escapes arrest on Christmas day for several hours
A man is in the hospital and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Bonham tonight.
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Bonham

Latest News

Big changes are coming to the Ardmore Animal Care shelter in 2022 that will help them take care...
Big changes coming to Ardmore animal shelter in 2022
Jerry Dwayne Haislip
Colbert man arrested for child trafficking, child porn
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
The Grayson County Sheriff’s office arrested 59-year-old Kevin Stacks for aggravated assault...
Grayson County doctor arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon