Denison man offering free ride home after New Years celebration

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Ringing in the new year is a time for celebration and new beginnings, but according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,it is also one of the deadliest days for pedestrians.

That’s why Denison native Rayce Guess will be giving free rides in Denison for any intoxicated individuals needing a safe ride home

“Just glad to help and be of service to make sure people are safe,” Guess said.

For the 5th year in a row retired Texoma coach, Rayce Guess, is once again offering free rides to his own community members for their New Years celebrations.

“I just wanna have an option, I know we have Lyft and Uber here but I wanna give them another option for them so again everybody can be safe cause if one person is safe then everybody’s safe,” Guess said.

Guess got the idea after losing a friend from a drunk driver on New Years Eve.

“Just motivated me to, for me to do something to help and so I just try to do that,” Guess said.

Owner of Hill Lawfirm, Justin Hill, a personal injury trial lawyer who represents people injured in pedestrian accidents, said always plan your night out in advance to keep other drivers and pedestrians safe.

“A lot of people are drinking, a lot of people are in areas that are not normally high traffic with pedestrians that are during that time so you get drivers that don’t expect pedestrians and pedestrians that don’t know how to navigate the roadways and then you throw into that people partying and late nights and it’s just a really bad combination,” Hill said.

In the year of 2021, Grayson County had 15 pedestrian fatalities from drivers.

Sammie Mitchell- Henderson of Denison was one of them.

“She was my person and not being able to have your person here, sucks,” Sammie Mitchell-Henderson’s best friend Erica Nelson said.

Nelson said Sammie was one of her best friends and life without her has been hard.

“I know it’s fun to go out and hang out with your friends and maybe drink to the New Year but just try to be responsible about it,” Nelson said.

She wants to remind others even if you aren’t drinking, distracted driving can still result in the same consequences.

“Sammie’s situation wasn’t a drunk driver but the situation can still result to the same and I think just being mindful of other people is what’s going to keep other people in the same situation Sammie was,” Nelson said.

Guess said he’ll be taking rides from midnight to 2:30 a.m. in Denison.

He said the best way to reach him is over Facebook or if you have his number to text him and he will be happy to come and pick you up to help keep the community safe.

