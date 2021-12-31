Heavy Rain LATE Tonight, Heavy-Duty Cold & Wind Saturday
Temperatures will be mild in the morning...BIG TIME COLD by sunset!
It’s going to stay quite mild tonight as a rain system moves in. Enjoy it, we’ve got some cold nights ahead!
Two upper waves will combine into a major upper trough that passes over Texoma Saturday. As it gets closer tonight, rainfall will be on the increase in both coverage and intensity.
Expect widely scattered pockets of rain tonight, with much heavier rain and thunderstorms moving through very late tonight (after midnight) and Saturday morning. The system has tended to slow down, therefore the onset and ending of the rain is a bit later than it was in our forecast from a couple of days ago. Rainfall totals will vary quite a lot, but a good average is going to be one inch of rain. Good news!
Sunshine and chilly weather dominate Sun-Mon, another strong cold front arrives mid-week. Overall, it looks the “shorts and t-shirts” weather is coming to an end.
Here’s the seven day:
New Year’s Day: 40% Rain morning, mostly cloudy windy, much colder afternoon
Sunday: Sunny, breezy and cold
Monday: Sunny and chilly
Tuesday: Sunny, windy
Wednesday: Partly cloudy
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder
Friday; Sunny, windy, cold
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.