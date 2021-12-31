Heavy Rain LATE Tonight, Heavy-Duty Cold & Wind Saturday

It’s going to stay quite mild tonight as a rain system moves in. Enjoy it, we’ve got some cold nights ahead!

Two upper waves will combine into a major upper trough that passes over Texoma Saturday. As it gets closer tonight, rainfall will be on the increase in both coverage and intensity.

Expect widely scattered pockets of rain tonight, with much heavier rain and thunderstorms moving through very late tonight (after midnight) and Saturday morning. The system has tended to slow down, therefore the onset and ending of the rain is a bit later than it was in our forecast from a couple of days ago. Rainfall totals will vary quite a lot, but a good average is going to be one inch of rain. Good news!

Sunshine and chilly weather dominate Sun-Mon, another strong cold front arrives mid-week. Overall, it looks the “shorts and t-shirts” weather is coming to an end.

Here’s the seven day:

New Year’s Day: 40% Rain morning, mostly cloudy windy, much colder afternoon

Sunday: Sunny, breezy and cold

Monday: Sunny and chilly

Tuesday: Sunny, windy

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder

Friday; Sunny, windy, cold

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.