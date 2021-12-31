Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Heavy Rain LATE Tonight, Heavy-Duty Cold & Wind Saturday

Temperatures will be mild in the morning...BIG TIME COLD by sunset!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s going to stay quite mild tonight as a rain system moves in. Enjoy it, we’ve got some cold nights ahead!

Two upper waves will combine into a major upper trough that passes over Texoma Saturday. As it gets closer tonight, rainfall will be on the increase in both coverage and intensity.

Expect widely scattered pockets of rain tonight, with much heavier rain and thunderstorms moving through very late tonight (after midnight) and Saturday morning. The system has tended to slow down, therefore the onset and ending of the rain is a bit later than it was in our forecast from a couple of days ago. Rainfall totals will vary quite a lot, but a good average is going to be one inch of rain. Good news!

Sunshine and chilly weather dominate Sun-Mon, another strong cold front arrives mid-week. Overall, it looks the “shorts and t-shirts” weather is coming to an end.

Here’s the seven day:

New Year’s Day: 40% Rain morning, mostly cloudy windy, much colder afternoon

Sunday:  Sunny, breezy and cold

Monday: Sunny and chilly

Tuesday: Sunny, windy

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder

Friday; Sunny, windy, cold

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grayson County Sheriff’s office arrested 59-year-old Kevin Stacks for aggravated assault...
Grayson County doctor arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Jerry Dwayne Haislip
Victim speaks out in Colbert child porn case
Jerry Dwayne Haislip
Colbert man arrested for child trafficking, child porn
A well-known restaurant in Texoma is closing its doors, but just temporarily.
Staffing shortages temporarily closes MG’s Restaurant
Calera Police arrested 20-year-old D’Ante Sillivan for the rape of his co-worker, a 16-year-old...
Man accused of raping 16-year-old co-worker

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail