Heavy Rain, Then Heavy-Duty COLD

Two upper waves will combine into a major upper trough that passes over Texoma Saturday. As it gets closer Friday night, rainfall will be on the increase in both coverage and intensity.

Expect widely scattered pockets of rain Friday, with much heavier rain and thunderstorms moving through Friday night into early Saturday. Rain ends in all but our easternmost sector before sunrise Saturday. Rainfall totals will vary quite a lot, but a good average is going to be one to two inches of rain. Good news!

Temperatures fall off a cliff during the day Saturday. Wind chills will be brutal especially after nearly a month of occasional record warmth!

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: 40% Showers, mainly later in the afternoon

New Year’s Eve Night: 100% Showers/storms, heavy rainfall

New Year’s Day: 30% Rain morning, mostly cloudy windy, much colder

Sunday: Sunny and cold

Monday: Sunny and chilly

Tuesday: Sunny, windy and cool

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy and colder

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.