Heavy Rain, Then Heavy-Duty COLD
Multi-inch rainfall followed by icy Saturday winds
Two upper waves will combine into a major upper trough that passes over Texoma Saturday. As it gets closer Friday night, rainfall will be on the increase in both coverage and intensity.
Expect widely scattered pockets of rain Friday, with much heavier rain and thunderstorms moving through Friday night into early Saturday. Rain ends in all but our easternmost sector before sunrise Saturday. Rainfall totals will vary quite a lot, but a good average is going to be one to two inches of rain. Good news!
Temperatures fall off a cliff during the day Saturday. Wind chills will be brutal especially after nearly a month of occasional record warmth!
Here’s the seven day:
Friday: 40% Showers, mainly later in the afternoon
New Year’s Eve Night: 100% Showers/storms, heavy rainfall
New Year’s Day: 30% Rain morning, mostly cloudy windy, much colder
Sunday: Sunny and cold
Monday: Sunny and chilly
Tuesday: Sunny, windy and cool
Wednesday: Mostly sunny
Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy and colder
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
