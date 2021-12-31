Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99.

People and the Washington Post reported White’s death.

Her witty style gave life to a roster of quirky characters over more than a half-century. They included the oddball Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls” and the outspoken caretaker on “Hot In Cleveland.”

She also drew laughs with occasional salty one-liners in the 2009 comedy “The Proposal” and the horror spoof “Lake Placid.” By popular demand, she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2011.

White once said her character Sue Ann Nivens in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” could be “icky-sweet” but was “really a piranha type.” That role brought her two Emmys.

___

Associated Press writer Lynn Elber contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grayson County Sheriff’s office arrested 59-year-old Kevin Stacks for aggravated assault...
Grayson County doctor arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Jerry Dwayne Haislip
Colbert man arrested for child trafficking, child porn
A well-known restaurant in Texoma is closing its doors, but just temporarily.
Staffing shortages temporarily closes MG’s Restaurant
Jerry Dwayne Haislip
Victim speaks out in Colbert child porn case
Calera Police arrested 20-year-old D’Ante Sillivan for the rape of his co-worker, a 16-year-old...
Man accused of raping 16-year-old co-worker

Latest News

Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Wildfires burn hundreds of homes in Colorado; thousands flee
Two Boston Celtic veterans, John Havlicek, left, and Sam Jones savor their NBA title after...
Hall of Famer Sam Jones, winner of 10 NBA titles, dies at 88
FILE - Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021
A lot of shell casings and bullets were collected from the scene of a mass shooting in...
Philadelphia police: Shooting left an 'extensive crime scene'