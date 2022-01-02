Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Byng Junior High moves to distant learning after fire on campus

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYNG, Oklahoma (KXII) - A fire at Byng Junior High on Thursday has caused the school to move to distance learning beginning Tuesday instead of returning to campus.

Byng Public Schools is asking students who have their own devices to use them it this time.

And students who don’t have their own devices will be able to pick one up on Monday from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the north door of the BJH music room.

The fire was contained to one classroom in the 8th grade hallway, however there is smoke damage throughout the building according to a press release posted on the Byng Public School Facebook page.

The process to restore the building has begun, but they do not know how long it will take to repair and clean everything, so that it is a safe environment for the students and staff.

The school district will be monitoring the situation on a weekly basis and will communicate additional plans to Byng Junior High parents.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 arrested in connection with months long investigation by the Murray County sheriffs department.
5 arrested in Murray County after months long investigation
Jerry Dwayne Haislip
Victim speaks out in Colbert child porn case
Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds...
Fish fall from the sky during rainstorm in eastern Texas
The Grayson County Sheriff’s office arrested 59-year-old Kevin Stacks for aggravated assault...
Grayson County doctor arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Calera Police arrested 20-year-old D’Ante Sillivan for the rape of his co-worker, a 16-year-old...
Man accused of raping 16-year-old co-worker

Latest News

The Carter County Saddle and Sirloin Committee is now selling tickets for their fundraising...
Boots and Bowties Ball raising money for local junior livestock show
Community members in Cooke County serving free meals and goodies to the homeless
Community members in Cooke County serving free meals to the homeless
Denison man offering free ride home after New Years celebration
Denison man offering free ride home after New Years celebration
5 arrested in connection with months long investigation by the Murray County sheriffs department.
5 arrested in Murray County after months long investigation