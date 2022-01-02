Byng Junior High moves to distant learning after fire on campus

BYNG, Oklahoma (KXII) - A fire at Byng Junior High on Thursday has caused the school to move to distance learning beginning Tuesday instead of returning to campus.

Byng Public Schools is asking students who have their own devices to use them it this time.

And students who don’t have their own devices will be able to pick one up on Monday from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the north door of the BJH music room.

The fire was contained to one classroom in the 8th grade hallway, however there is smoke damage throughout the building according to a press release posted on the Byng Public School Facebook page.

The process to restore the building has begun, but they do not know how long it will take to repair and clean everything, so that it is a safe environment for the students and staff.

The school district will be monitoring the situation on a weekly basis and will communicate additional plans to Byng Junior High parents.

