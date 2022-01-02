Community members in Cooke County serving free meals to the homeless

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - For the last year, members in Cooke County have been giving back in multiple ways to their own community.

Soul Food of Cooke County is an organization that serves home cooked meals every Saturday at noon at Central Baptist Church in Gainesville to anybody who is hungry.

On average, Soul Food makes about 120 meals a month.

They also collect and donate clothing, blankets, and hygiene products.

Founder of Soul Food of Cooke County, Marc Calabrese said his need for helping the homeless and others started when he was young and has grown into becoming a passion of his to help in any way that he can.

“It’s a good feeling to be able to reach out to help those people that can’t help themselves. It doesn’t matter what somebody’s circumstances are, how they got to where they are at it’s important to reach out there and help that so it’s a good feeling to be able to serve our community,” Calabrese said.

Calabrese also raises money to help put the homeless in hotels for when weather gets cold.

If you would like to donate you can do so at Marc’s Trailer Repair in Whitesboro.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.